Missy Higgins sings her heart out in new film clip for ‘Edge Of Something’

Following the track’s release last Friday (October 15), Missy Higgins has shared a film clip for her latest single, ‘Edge Of Something’.

The clip features Higgins sitting at a piano as she performs the song, singing emphatically between clips of the ABC drama Total Control (for which the song was written). It was edited by the ABC’s Hilary Campilan, with Higgins saying in a press released that the interpolated clips “[make] for such a powerful video”.

“I’m so proud of this project,” she continued. “Writing for Deborah Mailman, Rachel Griffiths (and many more amazing women in the show) and the fierce and complex characters they all portray was super inspiring, and felt very relevant for the times we’re living in.”

Take a look at the film clip for ‘Edge Of Something’ below:

The new song came as one of several that Higgins will contribute to the soundtrack for Total Control, which is set to premiere its second season on Sunday November 7. Thematically, the track revolves around series lead Rachel Anderson (Mailman), an Indigenous senator navigating her role within a volatile right-wing government.

Upon its release, Higgins noted that ‘Edge Of Something’ began as a challenge she had set for herself in lockdown, with the aim being to expand on an 80-second instrumental piece originally written for the first season of Total Control. Higgins wrote and recorded the new track from scratch, working closely with co-producer Brendon Love.

“It’s been lovely to get so much ‘quality time’ with my young family over the last 18 months,” Higgins said, “but if I’ve learned anything it’s that making music keeps me sane!”

As teased during a recent appearance on The Set – where she also teamed up with Birdz to reimagine the Destiny’s Child hit ‘Survivor’ – Higgins will release another track from the Total Control soundtrack, ‘Watch Out’, in the near future.

’Edge Of Something’ follows Higgins’ 2020 singles ‘Carry You’ and ‘When The Machine Starts’, as well as a collaboration with Birdz titled ‘LEGACY part 2’ that the pair released earlier this month.

Fans will be able to hear the new tracks live at a sprawling list of festival dates Higgins has on the horizon, including appearances at next year’s Byron Bay Bluesfest, the Great Southern Nights concert series in New South Wales, SummerSalt mini-festivals in Queensland, Tasmania and Western Australia, and the Wildflower touring festival in the Yarra Valley, Brisbane and Hunter Valley.