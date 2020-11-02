Missy Higgins teases new song for release this Friday

Missy Higgins will release her second song of 2020 this Friday (November 6), entitled ‘When The Machine Starts’.

The singer-songwriter first teased the track’s release late last week, uploading a video of herself dancing to part of the song. She has since shared two more dance clips accompanied by the same snippet of music.

Watch her latest teaser video below:

… drinking down the voices pic.twitter.com/Jr2aL62jOC — Missy Higgins (@missyhiggins) November 2, 2020

Advertisement

In an interview with The Herald Sun, Higgins explained that she sees her forthcoming track as a tribute to Melbourne coming out of lockdown.

“Many of my friends and family have really struggled during this pandemic; some lost their livelihoods overnight, others have had to spend weeks cooped up alone in very dark headspace,” she said.

“Yet at the same time, there have been inspiring things going on as well. It’s actually given me more faith in humanity than any other time in history.”

‘When The Machine Starts’ will follow on from ‘Carry You’, Higgins’ Tim Minchin-penned first single of the year. The track hit streaming services in January.

Advertisement

Missy Higgins will appear in the second episode of The Sound’s second season on Sunday (November 8). Kylie Minogue, Midnight Oil, Ruel and more appeared in the season premiere last week. Higgins previously performed in The Sound‘s first season.

Late last month, Missy Higgins received a nomination for Best Original Song Composed for the Screen at the upcoming 2020 Screen Music Awards. Higgins’ song ‘Edge of Something’ from the ABC series Total Control earned her the nod. The winners of the awards, presented by APRA AMCOS, will be revealed in December.

Missy Higgins is set to perform at the Albury Entertainment Centre on November 21 as part of the multi-venue Great Southern Nights festival.

In February, she will appear as part of the lineup for SummerSalt’s Adelaide event. Higgins is yet to be announced for any of the touring festival’s other dates.