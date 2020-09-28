Missy Higgins, The Cat Empire lead 2021 SummerSalt Adelaide lineup

Missy Higgins, The Cat Empire, Boy & Bear and more grace the 2021 lineup for the Adelaide leg of the SummerSalt concert series.

The event, set to take place on Sunday February 14 at Adelaide’s Glenelg Beach, will also feature performances from L.A.B., Montaigne and Emily Wurramara.

Posting the lineup for the concert series, Missy Higgins spoke about how excited she was to play live again.

“Finally a show announcement!” she said.

“I’m so excited to finally start getting shows back in the calendar, I’ve missed you all and I’ve missed playing live!!”

The Cat Empire revealed on Instagram that the date for the festival will mark a full 12 months since they last played live, due to the coronavirus pandemic and mass gathering restrictions around the world.

“By the time we step on to the SummerSalt stage, it will have been 12 months since we have been on tour, so you cannot imagine how excited we are to play live again with this brilliant line-up of artists,” the band wrote.

The last instalment of SummerSalt last took place in December 2019 at Perth’s Cottesloe Beach, with Tash Sultana as the headliner.

Pre-sale tickets for the event are available from 11am ACST, or 11.30am AEST, via SummerSalt’s website.