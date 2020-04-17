Missy Higgins, WAAX, Frankie Cosmos announced for ISOL-AID this weekend

ISOL-AID organisers have announced the lineup for their fifth weekend running, with a bill that includes the likes of Missy Higgins, WAAX, Frankie Cosmos, Tiny Ruins and Simona Castricum.

The online festival, which sees local artists perform 20-minute sets over Instagram Live from their homes before tag-teaming the next artist in, will return from 1pm this Saturday (April 18).

This weekend’s lineup will also feature sets from The Bamboos, Deborah Conway, Hermitude, KIAN, Ngaiire, Rudely Interrupted, Tired Lion, Vera Blue, and many more.

ISOL-AID has been running every weekend since its inaugural event back in March. Throughout that time, the likes of Courtney Barnett, Camp Cope, Julia Jacklin, Stella Donnelly and many more have performed.

Organisers have stated they plan on running the virtual event every weekend until self-isolation and social distancing measures introduced to combat the coronavirus pandemic are lifted.

“It was born from a real sadness,” commented co-organiser Emily Ulman on April 3, speaking to ABC Breakfast news.

“We just decided to use what technology and what we had at our means, so we decided social media and Instagram was the way to go…It was so beautifully received and so incredible for the artists as much as the audience, that we decided to keep going.”

Organisers are continuing to ask virtual attendees to donate to Australian not-for-profit Support Act, who provide relief for musicians and industry workers experiencing mental health issues or financial hardship.