Missy Higgins, Xavier Rudd and Birds Of Tokyo lead new SummerSalt shows in TAS and WA

A pair of new dates have been announced for next year’s SummerSalt concert series, with Hobart and Fremantle hosting mini-festivals headlined by Missy Higgins and Xavier Rudd.

Joining them for both shows will be Perth rockers Birds Of Tokyo (who recently dropped their new single ‘Superglue’ featuring Yours Truly), folk-rock mainstays The Waifs and blues icon Pete Murray.

Hobart’s event is set to go down on Sunday February 6, taking place at the Royal Tasmanian Botanical Gardens with a lineup rounded out by acoustic duo The Dreggs and indie-pop artist Tulliah.

The festival will hit Fremantle a month later on Sunday March 6, with Esplanade Park hosting a bill that also features indie-rockers Coterie and singer-songwriter Banjo Lucia.

In a statement, promoter John Zaccaria said: “We are so excited to bring another great round of shows to Tasmania and Western Australia. We’re all keen to get back to enjoying fun days out with friends and some of Australia’s best live music.

“We have another top line-up of homegrown Aussie talent to bring to Hobart and Fremantle and can’t wait to see music fans out again making sensational summer memories with their mates.”

The announcement comes alongside the release of a 13-minute documentary titled Radical Hope, which chronicles Zaccaria’s endeavours to run SummerSalt – as well as its sister series, By The C – in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Take a look at Radical Hope below:

The SummerSalt shows in Hobart and Fremantle join previously announced dates in the Hunter Valley and Wollongong, taking place on Saturday January 29 and Sunday 30, respectively. Both of those shows sport lineups headlined by The Teskey Brothers and John Butler, and rounded out by Holy Holy, Boy & Bear, The Waifs, Montaigne and Emily Wurramara.

Tickets for those shows are available now through Ticketmaster, with the new Hobart and Fremantle shows going on sale at 10:00am local time this Saturday (October 9).