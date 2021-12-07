Listen to Mitski’s hypnotic new single ‘Heat Lightning’

Mitski has shared a new single called ‘Heat Lightning’ – listen below.

The song will appear on the US singer-songwriter’s sixth album ‘Laurel Hell’, which is set to arrive on February 4 via Dead Oceans.

“I needed songs that could help me forgive both others and myself…I needed to create this space mostly for myself where I sat in that grey area,” Mitski explained of ‘Heat Lightning’, a cut that started out on the piano.

However, the single eventually transformed into a hypnotic R&B-influenced number that is an ode to insomnia and the “sleeping eyelid of the sky”.

“And there’s nothing I can do/ Not much I can change/ Can I give it up to you/ Would that be okay?/ There’s nothing I can do/ Not much I can change/ I give it up to you/ I surrender,” Mitski sings on ‘Heat Lightning’.

Mitski’s previous single ‘The Only Heartbreaker’, meanwhile, appears at Number 32 in NME‘s ’50 best songs of 2021’ run-down. It followed October’s ‘Working For The Knife’, the artist’s first major release since her 2018 album ‘Be The Cowboy’.

Opening up about ‘Laurel Hell’, which was recorded with longtime producer Patrick Hyland during COVID-enforced isolation, Mitski explained how its tracks “slowly took on new forms and meanings, like seed to flower”.

The project ultimately evolved into a “more uptempo and dance-y” collection. “I needed to create something that was also a pep talk”, Mitksi said.

Mitski will showcase ‘Laurel Hell’ during a UK and European headline tour next April/May – see the full schedule here.