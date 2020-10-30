Mitski to create soundtrack for graphic novel ‘This Is Where We Fall’

Mitski has revealed she’ll be creating the original soundtrack for a new graphic novel due out in March next year.

The singer was enlisted by Z2 Comics to create the score, which will accompany writer Chris Miskiewicz and artist Vincent King’s forthcoming novel, called This Is Where We Fall.

There’s no word on how the soundtrack might sound, but the book is described as “an innovative new science-fiction series… that delves into complex questions on science, faith and mankind’s need to believe in something bigger than itself”.

Advertisement

Speaking of the project in a press statement, Mitski said “It was exciting to make a soundtrack for a comic book”.

“It allowed me to work outside of my usual songwriting form and try to approach it like a score, but without any of the cues that come with working alongside a moving image, which ended up being both freeing and challenging. I hope the end result helps to immerse you in the story!”

Z2 publisher Josh Frankel also weighed in on the singer’s contribution.

“A project and partnership like this is the perfect marriage of a visual art form like comics, and music,” he said. “Fans of Mitski’s music will not only get something new from one of their favorite artists, but a companion piece that completes the experience.”

Mitski’s accompaniment album will be available on vinyl LP and cassette here when the graphic novel arrives in March 2021, but only for those who purchase either a deluxe or standard edition set.

Advertisement

Apart from a song on The Turning soundtrack and an appearance on Allie X’s ‘Susie Save Your Love’, Mitski has been quiet since playing her “last show indefinitely” in New York’s Central Park last year.

The singer-songwriter assured fans she wouldn’t be quitting music following the announcement, instead saying she needed a break after years on the road.

“I’ve been on non-stop tour for over 5years, I haven’t had a place to live during this time, & I sense that if I don’t step away soon, my self-worth/identity will start depending too much on staying in the game, in the constant churn,” she wrote on Twitter.

She released her most recent album ‘Be The Cowboy’ in 2018, which received a four-star rating from NME.

“On her fifth record, ‘Be The Cowboy’, the American-Japanese songwriter conducts grander musical theatrics than before,” said NME in a review.