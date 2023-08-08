MJ Lenderman pays homage to Bob Dylan with new single ‘Knockin’

MJ Lenderman has shared his new single ‘Knockin’. Check out the track below.

Officially released yesterday (August 7), the song is one that first appeared on a self-recorded EP, and was written between the recording and release of Lenderman’s 2022 breakthrough ‘Boat Songs’.

It also pays homage to songwriting legend Bob Dylan, and takes direct inspiration from his iconic track ‘Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door’.

The single was recorded at Drop of Sun Studios in Asheville, North Carolina, and sees the indie guitarist put his own unique spin on the 1973 classic – replacing the stripped-back structure with his distinctive vocal tone and a collection of reverb-drenched guitars.

“I was spending a lot of time watching John Daly videos and came across a rendition he does of Dylan’s ‘Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door’,” said Lenderman, discussing the reasons behind his reimagining of the song.

“Daly’s version includes an extra verse about golfing. My ‘Knockin’ became a staple of the MJ Lenderman & The Wind live set and it felt like a good idea to re-record it professionally.” Check out the track below.

‘Knockin’ will appear on an upcoming 7” single, as well as Lenderman’s previous single ‘Rudolph’. It is due for release later this autumn via new label ANTI-. Pre-orders for the single can be found here.

The two recent singles follow on from the three records that the indie guitarist has already released as a solo act: ‘MJ Lenderman’ (2019), ‘Ghost of Your Guitar Solo’ (2021) and ‘Boat Songs’ (2022).

Currently, the artist is embarking on the final shows of his US solo tour, which kicked off in Tennessee last month and saw him make stops in Indiana, Illinois and Ohio.

The remaining gigs left for the tour include dates in Pioneertown, California tonight (August 8), Los Angeles, California on Thursday (August 10) and a slot at Thing Fest in Port Townsend, Washington on August 25. Find any remaining tickets here.