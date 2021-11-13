MØ announces third album ‘Motordrome’, shares two new songs

MØ has announced that her third album ‘Motordrome’ will be released early next year and has shared two new songs – check them out below.

Following on from the release of ‘Kindness’ and ‘Live To Survive’ earlier this year, the Danish superstar has revealed that her third album ‘Motordrome’ will be released on January 28, 2022.

MØ, born Karen Marie Aagaard Ørsted Andersen, has also shared two new songs. ‘Brad Pitt’ is a euphoric burst of electro-pop while ‘Goosebumps’ is more focused and comes with a video shot last month in the aftermath of Andersen’s hometown show at Copenhagen’s Den Grå Hal.

Speaking about the tracks, Andersen explained that “both songs are, in each their way, about remembering who you are. Remember that you can shine? Remember there’s a chance of breaking out of the prison that is your mind? To actively move your body out of the loop and into the world”

‘Motordrome’ is the follow-up to MØ’s 2018 ‘Forever Neverland’.

Andersen said: “I hope that people will feel that (this album) is genuine and that there are stories there that they can connect with. For me this album represents a huge change in my life. Even though I’m still doing what I love doing, it does feel like a new chapter. An era of my life is over and I’m entering a new one. That is scary, but it’s freeing.”

The release of ‘Motordrome’ will be followed by a world tour, with tickets on sale November 17.

MØ’ will play:

FEBRUARY 2022

04 Parkteatret, Oslo

05 Debaser, Stockholm

08 NIEBO, Warsaw

09 Kesselhaus, Berlin

11 Le Trabendo, Paris

13 Orangerie – Botanique, Brussels

14 Melkweg Oz, Amsterdam

15 Heaven, London

APRIL

07 Cat’s Cradle, Chapel Hill

09 Sound Money Festival, Miami

10 Jannus Live, Tampa

11 Variety, Atlanta

13 Union Transfer, Philadelphia

14 Webster Hall, New York

15 Royale, Boston

17 9:30 Club, Washington DC