Mo Troper denies allegations of abuse from ex-partner

Mo Troper has issued a response following allegations of psychological abuse, denying all claims and saying that he was left “blindsided” by the accusations.

The accusations against Mo Troper were shared last week, when his ex-partner Maya Stoner – who shares music under the name Floating Room – came forward saying that he inflicted psychological abuse.

“I’m saying mo troper is a straight up sick in the head violent and depraved person,” she wrote in a post to X/Twitter on March 18.

Shortly afterwards, Trooper’s manager Luke Philips confirmed that he would be dropping the Portland musician as a client due to the accusations.

​​Lame-O Records released Troper’s past two albums, and announced that it would no longer release his upcoming album ‘Svengali’, which is scheduled to come out in May. “In light of recent information, we will no longer be releasing Mo Troper’s album ‘Svengali’,” they shared on X. “Refunds will be available at point of purchase. We are sending healing thoughts to Maya and victims of abuse everywhere.”

Troper wiped his social accounts following the accusations, and has now shared an update on the claims, denying all allegations raised against him.

“Over the past weekend I was blindsided by allegations of abuse by my ex Maya Stoner,” Troper wrote in a statement shared yesterday afternoon (March 21) as per Stereogum. “Due to privacy concerns and, frankly, paralysing anxiety at the thought of interacting with this person in any way, I deleted my social media. These allegations are false. I was never physically abusive toward Maya, and I have never been physically abusive toward any partner.”

He continued, recalling that despite the fact the two had a relationship that “was not healthy”, he was never violent towards her. “There were times when I was a huge, huge asshole and I can see that this behaviour hurt Maya. I am sorry,” he wrote.

He then went on to share the implications of the claims, saying: “Maya has disparaged my “rock star career,” implying that the collateral damage from these accusations is inconsequential because music is not my primary source of income.

“As a result of these allegations, sessions have been cancelled, recording contracts have been violated, and albums that were finished last year and slated for release have been put on ice. Many people are now out thousands of dollars due to Maya’s reckless and unsubstantiated allegations of abuse.”

Later in the statement, Trooper made various accusations against her. “[She] has talked about my body and habits in extremely derogatory ways. She has publicly revealed conversations I’d had with my therapist that I relayed to her in confidence and she has belittled my bipolar disorder,” he wrote. “She has been repeatedly calling and harassing my friends, run some of them offline, and responded to all dissent with extreme aggression. She has weaponized psychoanalytic language and painted me as a monster on par with OJ Simpson.”

This is a developing story.