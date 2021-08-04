Moaning Lisa announce debut album ‘Something Like This But Not This’

Melbourne-via-Canberra indie-rock band Moaning Lisa have shared details of their debut studio album, ‘Something Like This But Not This’.

The album, announced today (August 4), comes following the release of two singles this year: March’s ‘Something’ and last month’s ‘Inadequacy’. Both singles will appear on the LP, along with ten other tracks.

This week, the band also shared a new music video for ‘Inadequacy’, the song from which the album gets its name via a lyric in its first verse. Directed by William He, the video stars Australian pro-wrestlers York and Ritchie Taylor from Melbourne promotion Deathmatch Downunder.

Advertisement

Watch the video below:

In a press statement, the band expressed how important their debut album was to them after five years of being a band.

“We wanted to capture who we are and who we have been as a band throughout this first part of our existence,” they said.

“The original thought behind the track-list was to capture the dynamics and flow of our live set. We wanted to replicate the energy we have when we play on-stage together, but also experiment and do things we can only achieve with the luxury of recording in a studio.”

Advertisement

The band started work on the LP at Sydney’s Golden Retriever Studios with producer Ben Moore. Due to border restrictions, however, they were forced to complete tracking at a home studio in Melbourne with Candy’s Calum Newton.

“Obviously, all of that was not part of the original plan,” the band said.

“In hindsight, being in those different environments – the pressure of that fancy studio and the hominess of Cal’s garage – feels perfect for these songs.”

‘Something Like This But Not This’ is set for release on October 8 via Farmer & The Owl.

Moaning Lisa’s ‘Something Like This But Not This’ tracklist is:

1. ‘Cold Water’

2. ‘Enough’

3. ‘Waste’

4. ‘Too Many’

5. ‘Bike Riding’

6. ‘Something’

7. ‘Inadequacy’

8. ‘Sox’

9. ‘Don’t Dream’

10. ‘Working Still’

11. ‘Fussy’

12. ‘Wild Days’