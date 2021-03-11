Moaning Lisa announce east coast tour

Moaning Lisa have announced their first tour since the beginning of the pandemic, with five dates on Australia’s east coast.

The ‘Something’ tour will kick off in Melbourne on April 9, before heading through Sydney, Wollongong, their hometown, Canberra, before finishing in Brisbane on April 17.

The band are set to debut new material written last year, as well as “new takes on old classics”. Tickets to the shows are on sale now via Moaning Lisa’s website.

In a press statement, Moaning Lisa said “being able to hit the road again after such a long time away is a very welcome thrill for us”.

“We’ve been writing in isolation for the past year, which has meant we’ve had lots of time to perfect and elevate our sound, but it sure got lonely and cabin fever has us itching to get in front of a crowd.”

Moaning Lisa have also announced that they have now signed a new record deal with Farmer & The Owl, joining the ranks of Bad//Dreems and Hockey Dad. They’ll release their forthcoming new material with the label.

Moaning Lisa released their debut EP ‘Do You Know Enough’ in 2018. Their last single was ‘Take You Out’ in 2019.

Moaning Lisa’s ‘Something’ tour dates are:

APRIL

Friday 9 – Leadbeater, Melbourne

Saturday 10 – Vic On The Park, Sydney

Thursday 15 – La La La’s, Wollongong

Friday 16 – UC Hub, Canberra

Saturday 17 – Black Bear Lodge, Brisbane

