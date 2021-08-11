Moaning Lisa announce headlining album tour, share ‘Cold Water’

Moaning Lisa have announced a run of headlining tour dates in support of their forthcoming debut album, ‘Something Like This But Not This’.

The tour, announced today (August 12), is set to commence this coming October, pending the end of Melbourne’s lockdown. It will largely take place between mid-October and early November, with two shows in Sydney and Wollongong scheduled for February 2022 due to the uncertainty surrounding live music in 2021 for the state.

To coincide with the tour announcement, the band have shared the third single from ‘Something Like This But Not This’, entitled ‘Cold Water’. It follows the release of ‘Something’ and ‘Inadequacy’.

Advertisement

Listen to ‘Cold Water’ below:

In a press statement, lead vocalist Charlie Versegi explained that the song dealt with “how it feels to be the target of another person’s saviour complex”.

“Navigating relationships whilst struggling with a relatively high-functioning mental illness is exhausting and burdensome – you can easily fall into the trap of trying to assuage the people who worry about you,” she said.

“We were channeling a bit of Mitski, Adalita, and Sleater-Kinney when we wrote this, but mostly we were channeling ourselves.”

Advertisement

Outside of their headlining tour dates, the band are also set to support Luca Brasi on their ‘Everything is Tenuous’ album tour this coming October.

Tickets for Moaning Lisa’s headlining shows are available from 9am today via the band’s website.

Moaning Lisa’s ‘Something Like This But Not This’ tour dates are:

OCTOBER

Thursday 14 – Brisbane, Black Bear Lodge

Friday 15 – Byron Bay, The Northern

Saturday 23 – Canberra, Transit Bar

Thursday 28 – Adelaide, Fat Controller

Saturday 30 – Perth, The Sewing Room

NOVEMBER

Friday 5 – Melbourne, The Gasometer

Saturday 6 – Ballarat, Volta

FEBRUARY

Thursday 18 – Sydney, The Lansdowne

Friday 19 – Wollongong, La La La’s