Moby opens up about wanting to take his own life: “I’d never been more depressed”

Moby has opened up in a new interview about how he wanted to take his own life before the 2002 MTV Awards.

The musician has opened up about the depression he suffered at the peak of his career in a clip from his new documentary, Moby Doc, which will be released alongside his forthcoming album, ‘Reprise’.

Recalling his stay at Barcelona’s Arts Hotel the night before the award ceremony, Moby said: “I got to my hotel the night before and I was at the top of one of the most elegant hotels I’ve ever been to.

“There are four huge apartments at the top of this hotel. My neighbours were Bon Jovi, P Diddy and Madonna. That night, I ended up getting very drunk. Everything was perfect. Everything I’d ever wanted had been given to me, even more so… I’d sold 10 or 20 million records… and I was so despondent.”

Going on to reveal that he had wanted to take his own life, he added: “How strange it was that I’d been given everything and I’d never been more depressed.” You can watch exclusive clip shared with The Independent here.

The new documentary, which will see Moby talk about his struggles with addiction and depression, is due to arrive on May 28. You can purchase tickets for its premiere stream here.

‘Reprise’ will see Moby team up with the Budapest Art Orchestra and a host of guest artists including Kris Kristofferson, Mark Lanegan, Gregory Porter and Skylar Grey.

In March, Moby shared a new version of his classic hit ‘Porcelain’ as a taster, which hears him sharing vocals with Jim James from My Morning Jacket.

Last year, Anna Calvi and Moby were among the names who contributed to an Alzheimer’s benefit album.

Other contributors to the ‘The Longest Day – A Benefit for the Alzheimer’s Association’ record included New Order, Hayden Thorpe and Jon Hopkins, Sad13, Cold Specks, Algiers, Beach Slang, and more.

For help and advice on mental health: