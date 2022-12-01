Moby sends “last Tweet” in protest of Elon Musk

Moby has quit Twitter in protest of Elon Musk.

The musician sent his last tweet on Tuesday (November 29) before he exited the social media platform.

He wrote: “This will be my last tweet. Last night @elonmusk posted an alt-right anti-Semitic meme, a fake @cnn story, and an image of guns on his bedside table. @Twitter

has become a cesspool of racism, anti-semitism, disinformation, and dimwitted alt-right hate, and it’s time to leave.”

His exit came on the same day actor Jim Carrey also quit Twitter with a message alongside an animated video version of one of his own paintings.

“I’m leaving Twitter, but 1st here’s a cartoon I made with my friend Jimmy Hayward,” Carrey began in a tweet.

“It’s based on my painting of a crazy old Lighthouse Keeper, standing naked in a storm, summoning the angels and shining his lamp to guide us through a treacherous night. I love you all so much!”

The video sees the lighthouse keeper in question singing a folk song about the thunderstorm he’s caught in, singing of “angels [who] fill this place with light“.

Dozens of public figures have left Twitter in recent weeks including Kathy Burke, Stephen Fry, The Strokes’ Julian Casablancas, comedy band SpitLip and, most recently, Jack White and Trent Reznor. Many of them have cited the decisions of Elon Musk, who took over ownership of the platform last month, as their reason for leaving.

Musk has also been vocal about his belief in promoting free speech on Twitter. Earlier this week (November 28), he called out Apple for ceasing advertising on the platform, asking: “Do they hate free speech in America?”

He has claimed that hate speech has declined on the website following his takeover in October.

It had previously been reported that the use of antisemitic, homophobic, racist and transphobic language had spiked after Musk became head of Twitter.

However, sharing slides from a recent company talk, Musk has claimed that “hate speech impressions are lower” according to internal sources.

Despite firing several top executives immediately after taking over Twitter and laying off thousands of employees in the weeks since, Musk has also confirmed that Twitter is hiring.

Last week, Musk allegedly told the remaining Twitter staff that they must “work long hours at high intensity” or leave the company.