MOD CON rail against apathy with ‘Learner in an Alpha’

Melbourne’s MOD CON have shared new single ‘Learner in an Alpha’, taken from their forthcoming second album ‘Modern Condition’.

The band’s latest is a characteristically wiry, incendiary post-punk gem held together by the trio’s robust dynamic chemistry, deceptively taut rhythms bouncing off one another. Above that foundation, the band’s Erica Dunn directly targets the wide-scale myopia hurtling us towards our own destruction.

“How’d you feel when the climate change report came out? Like you wanted to eat your own socks and curl up in the compost bin?” Dunn explained in a statement. “Personal fatigue just can’t be an excuse, so we’re rolling this one out in our own fashion.”

‘Learner in an Alpha’ arrives alongside a video directed by Sophia Mero that strings together collage, animation, found footage and green screen recordings. Watch that below:

MOD CON announced ‘Modern Condition’ last month alongside lead single ‘Ammo’ and a remix courtesy of Ela Stiles. The follow-up to 2018’s ‘Modern Convenience’ is set to arrive on October 22 via Poison City Records.

In the three years since the band released ‘Modern Convenience’, members have kept relatively busy. Last month, Dunn and her Tropical Fuck Storm bandmates released their third studio album, ‘Deep States’.

Bassist Sara Retallick, meanwhile, has worked extensively as a sound artist, and drummer Raquel Solier released ‘Posesión’, her last album under her Various Asses moniker, in 2019.