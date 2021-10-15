Listen to MOD CON’s new single ‘X-Ray’

Melbourne trio MOD CON have shared ‘X-Ray’, the third single to come from new album ‘Modern Condition’ before it lands next week.

Following on from ‘Learner in an Alpha’ and ‘Ammo’, the band’s latest brims with their signature controlled chaos, a razor-sharp tension underscoring the spring and dynamism of their boogie-punk rhythms as singer Erica Dunn holds a lens up to privacy and identity.

Listen to ‘X-Ray’ below:

Speaking about the track in a press release, the band had this to say: “What is it about looking? It’s fleeting and constant. What do you remember that you looked at? What parts of the image stay with you? Are some bits of the image imagined? What are you looking for?

“Does the image have a truth to tell? Is that image worth something? The shadow of data collection and introspection of our patterns and payslips and preferences and prejudice hangs over us all.

“This song is a weird back and forth to an unnamed other, it’s an invitation for them to examine all the atoms, molecules, chaos inside me and tell me what’s going on. It’s scepticism that this information is readily available or useful and undermines its ability to be turned into power.”

MOD CON announced ‘Modern Condition’ last month alongside lead single ‘Ammo’ and a remix courtesy of Ela Stiles. The follow-up to 2018’s ‘Modern Convenience’ is out next Friday (October 22) via Poison City Records.