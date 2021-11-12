MOD CON share new remix and music video for energetic track ‘Electric Whip’

Melbourne trio MOD CON have shared a remixed version of their single ‘Electric Whip’ courtesy of Jacky Winter, alongside a music video for the original song.

The original cut serves as the album closer on their second LP ‘Modern Condition’, which arrived last month. Winter’s version of the track hones in on the vocals, with sharp percussion and a roomy production. Listen to it below.

As for the Nick McKinlay-directed clip, it sees the band break down the fourth wall of filming, not shying away from footage with the videographers and behind-the-scenes crew present. Singer and guitarist Erica Dunn whirls around the studio space and stands behind various large masks, while bandmates Sara Retallick and Raquel Solier play behind her. Watch it below.

“The electric whip is dangerous and compelling,” Dunn said of the track in a press release.

“It’s inciting you and inviting you. It’s the power in the wind, written about everywhere; by Joan Didion and the Santa Ana, fanning wildfire & murder rates or by Toshiyori and the Oroshi, earning its rep as a heartless woman bent on destruction.

“It raises the hair on our necks and taunts us to action, stirs shit up: knife-fights, extrospection, trance-like participants offer inexplicable obedience to its siren call. A Piteraq, a Williwaw- it’s a myth that we’re in control at all.

“In homage to a late childhood friend, too sensitive for the weather, throwing rocks off the primary school roof, no leaf unturned in restlessness. Never stop following the spirit. Follow it till the end, and fade out.”

The band also announced they’ll be playing a ‘Modern Condition’ launch show in Melbourne at The Nightcat on December 2, with support from Parsnip, BRICKHEAD, Teether & Kuya Neil and Jacky Winter DJs. Tickets can be purchased here.