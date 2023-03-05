Mod Sun addresses split from Avril Lavigne

Mod Sun has publicly commented on his break-up with Avril Lavigne.

The pair had got engaged in March 2022 after just over a year of dating, but it has since been reported that they have called their engagement off.

In a new post on Instagram, Mod Sun appears to have addressed the break-up alongside a series of recent live photos.

“In 1 week my entire life completely changed…I just know there’s a plan for it all,” he wrote. “I’ll keep my head up + always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken 💔 Being surrounded by love every night on tour has been an absolute blessing. I have the best friends in the entire world, thanks for always having my back. See you on stage.”

Lavigne’s representatives confirmed to Page Six that the pair had split up and are no longer engaged. However, Mod Sun’s own representative told People in response: “They were together and engaged as of three days ago when Mod left for tour so if anything has changed that’s news to him. Mod will be performing tonight in Portland at The Hawthorne Theatre.”

Mod Sun co-produced Lavigne’s recent album, ‘Love Sux’ , which came out last year. He himself released a new album, ‘God Bless The Teen’, last month.