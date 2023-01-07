Modest Mouse announce first show since drummer Jeremiah Green’s death

Modest Mouse have announced their first show since the death of drummer Jeremiah Green.

Green’s mother, Carol Namatame, said in a Facebook post on Christmas Day that he was receiving treatment for stage four cancer. Despite the band’s frontman Isaac Brock saying that Green’s treatment was “going smoothly and making a positive difference”, Green passed away on December 31 at the age of 45.

Now, the band have confirmed that they will be headlining the US festival In Between Days, which wlll be taking place August 19-20 in Massachusetts. This will be their first performance since Green’s death.

“Modest Mouse’s management has indicated to us that the band is committed to performing at In Between Days,” the festival organisers said [via SPIN]. “Out of respect for the band, any other messages or statements regarding personnel or specifics will come from the band itself at a later date. In Between Days has made a donation to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Jeremiah Green.”

Johnny Marr was among those who paid tribute to Green following the news of his death, describing him as “the most creative musician I ever met”. Taking to Instagram, he said: “Jeremiah lived in his own lane. His own beautiful lane.”

In Between Days will also feature performances by Lord Huron, Metric, Trampled by Turtles, Blitzen Trapper, Cautious Clay, and Illiterate Light. The recently reformed Sunny Day Real Estate will also be playing, having reunited early in 2022 after over a decade of inactivity.