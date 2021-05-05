Modest Mouse announce new album ‘The Golden Casket’ and share ‘We Are Between’

Modest Mouse have announced they will return in June with ‘The Golden Casket’, marking their first new album in six years.

The seventh record from the ‘Float On’ band will arrive on June 25, and has been previewed today (May 5) with the anthemic new single ‘We Are Between’.

Produced with Dave Sardy and Jacknife Lee in Los Angeles and Modest Mouse’s Portland studio, the record is said to reflect “the liminal space between raw punk power and experimental studio science,” according to an official release.

Advertisement

The release adds: “The twelve tracks behave like amorphous organisms, undergoing dramatic mutations and mood swings that speak to the chronic tug-of-war between hope and despair that plays out in frontman [Isaac] Brock’s head.”

You can check the tracklist in full below.

‘Fuck Your Acid Trip’ ‘We Are Between’ ‘We’re Lucky’ ‘Walking and Running’ ‘Wooden Soldiers’ ‘Transmitting Receiving’ ‘The Sun Hasn’t Left’ ‘Lace Your Shoes’ ‘Never Fuck A Spider On The Fly’ ‘Leave A Light On’ ‘Japanese Trees’ ‘Back To The Middle’

Before announcing the new record, Modest Mouse’s last release was 2019’s ‘Ice Cream Party’, their third track of that year which followed on from their 7″ single ‘Poison The Well’.

Modest Mouse’s last full-length studio effort, ‘Strangers To Ourselves‘, arrived in 2015. In a three-and-a-half-star review, NME said: “‘Strangers…’ doesn’t pack the emotional punch of their classic albums, but there’s something laudable about its genre-hopping loopiness.”