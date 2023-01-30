Modest Mouse to headline new mini-festival Daydream in April 2023

Daydream, a new touring mini-festival, has shared the line-up and dates for its inaugural run this April.

The tour was teased by Destroy All Lines last week ahead of its official announcement today (January 30). Headlining it is Modest Mouse, who will return to Australia almost exactly seven years on from their previous tour in 2016. They are joined on the bill by Slowdive – themselves making a return after more than five years – as well as Tropical Fuck Storm, playing some of their only shows for 2023. View a full list of the line-up and dates below.

A promoter pre-sale will begin at 9am local time on Thursday February 2, with the general sale following at the same time on the next day (February 3). Ticketing information for the Sydney and Melbourne shows can be accessed here, while that for the Brisbane show can be found here.

The announcement comes in the wake of recent personal tragedy for both Modest Mouse and Tropical Fuck Storm. The former announced the death of co-founder and drummer Jeremiah Green last month, while the latter announced earlier in January that bassist Fiona Kitschin had been diagnosed with stage-three breast cancer.

Modest Mouse have continued with Damon Cox – the drummer of An Horse and the band’s long-time drum tech – replacing Green for live shows. Kitschin, meanwhile, recently offered an update to fans ahead of her first chemotherapy session, showing gratitude for the “well wishes and kind words” she received following the band’s announcement.

“I was scared AF [sic] today going into my first chemo, but took all your good vibes in with me,” she wrote.

The Daydream festival 2023 line-up is:

Modest Mouse

Slowdive

Tropical Fuck Storm

Beach Fossils

Cloud Nothings

Majak Door [not appearing in Brisbane]

The Daydream festival 2023 tour dates are:

APRIL

Saturday 22 – Naarm/Melbourne, Sidney Myer Music Bowl

Saturday 29 – Warrang/Sydney, Hordern Pavilion

Saturday 30 – Meanjin/Brisbane, Riverstage