Mogwai replace King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard at All Points East

Mogwai have replaced King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard for this year’s All Points East. View the updated line up below.

The Scottish band will join The National on August 26 at Victoria Park along with Perfume Genius, Lucy Dacus, Kurt Vile and more.

The announcement of King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard’s All Points East replacement comes after the band cancelled their UK and European dates due to a “personal health crisis”. The Australian psych-rock outfit had completed four dates on the run, with the most recent being a headline show in Prague on August 5. Among their axed performances include a set at the POLandROCK Festival in Szczecinek, Poland, which was scheduled for August 6.

“Unfortunately due to a personal health crisis we’re going to have to cancel the remaining EU and UK dates,” frontman Stu Mackenzie wrote in a statement shared to the band’s Instagram page.

Mackenzie continued: “For the past decade or so I’ve dealt with Crohn’s Disease the best I can. It’s a miracle we haven’t cancelled any shows in the past. But right now, my health is in really bad shape and I need to get home for some urgent treatment.

“Being able to travel the world and play live music for people every night is such a privilege and I’m so grateful for the shows we were able to make happen in Ireland, Croatia and Czech Republic. Thanks for understanding and again, I’m SO sorry. Love Stu.”

King Gizzard’s world tour will now continue at the end of September, when the band embark on a 22-date run across North America. See the full list of their upcoming tour dates here, and find tickets to the North American shows here.

All Points East is set to return for two editions this year, running across two weekends: Friday, August 19 – Saturday, August 20 and Thursday, August 25 – Sunday, August 28.

Acts headlining across the dates include Tame Impala, Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds, Kraftwerk, The Chemical Brothers, Disclosure and Gorillaz. Joining them are the likes of IDLES, James Blake, Caroline Polachek, Michael Kiwanuka, Fleet Foxes and more.

In a four-star review of the festival, NME wrote: “Every single event that has been able to open its gates over the last month has brought a fervent, feverish energy with it, with fans not only making up for lost time, but scrambling to savour every last drop before the season disappears.

“Maybe it’s this feeling – as well as the presence of thousands of revellers travelling back from a weekend at Reading Festival to continue the party for one more day – that makes the final day of All Points East 2021 feel like a proper celebration.”