Mojo’s co-owner Andrew Ryan steps away from duties at Fremantle venue over “prior conduct”

Andrew Ryan, co-owner of popular Fremantle live music venue Mojo’s, has stepped away from his duties at the venue after acknowledging “prior conduct [that] has caused others to feel uncomfortable”.

Ryan, who is also a member of Perth band Adam Said Galore, will step down from his operational duties at the bar. According to his LinkedIn, Ryan is a “major shareholder” in Mojo’s and has served as its managing director of publicity and programming since 2006.

“Mojo’s Bar prides itself on being a safe and inclusive venue. Part of this is recognising flaws and acting on concerns,” a representative for Mojo’s wrote in a statement last Friday (April 2).

“In light of recent events, Andrew will be ceasing all operational duties with Mojo’s. He has acknowledged that prior conduct has caused others to feel uncomfortable. He is taking time to reflect and better himself.

“Mojo’s will support him as he works through this. Mojo’s commitment to safety is absolute. We want you to know we hear you, and we encourage you to talk with us.”

Read it in full below:

The day after the Mojo’s statement, singer-songwriter Riley Pearce announced he would postpone his April 3 show at the bar.

“It is unfortunate to have the first show of this tour cancelled but I’m in full support of creating safe venues and calling out bad behaviour,” Pearce wrote in a statement. “Music is supposed to bring people joy, connect a community and ease suffering NOT create more.”

The Mojo’s statement did not specify the nature of Ryan’s “prior conduct”. NME has contacted Mojo’s for further comment and will update this story accordingly.

Founded in the 1970s, Mojo’s has helped launch the careers of many Western Australian acts, including Tame Impala, John Butler, POND and Stella Donnelly.

Since the start of the year, the venue has hosted close to 50 gigs, welcoming artists such as Black Rabbit George and Pretty Uglys.

Last month, the bar was awarded Most Popular Venue at the West Australian Music Awards for the seventh consecutive year.