Mo’Ju announces new EP ‘O.K.’, shares lead single

Mo’Ju has announced she’ll release a new EP titled ‘O.K.’ in November and shared its lead single, ‘Wave’.

The singer-songwriter’s first single for the year places her vocals front and centre, with relatively minimal production, flourishes of synth and electronic percussion bubbling underneath.

“These are sad songs but they were also part of a healing process. Music is pretty special like that and I am extremely grateful to have the tools to express myself and process my feelings through a creative practice,” Mo’Ju said of ‘O.K.’ in an accompanying statement.

“These songs weren’t always intended to be released into the world but in doing so I feel like I am letting go of their weight.”

‘O.K.’ was produced by longtime collaborators and bandmates Henry Jenkins and Lewis Coleman, and will arrive on November 19 via Heavy Machinery Records and The Orchard as part of the City of Melbourne’s Flash Forward program.

The program will see a large amount of commissioned original music released on vinyl by Heavy Machinery over the coming months. Albums that have already been released as part of the project include Emma Donovan and the Putbacks‘ ‘Under These Streets’ and HTRK‘s ‘Rhinestones’.

‘O.K.’ marks Mo’Ju’s first new body of work since 2019 EP ‘Ghost Town’. Prior to that, she released breakthrough album ‘Native Tongue’ in 2018, which saw her earn ARIA nominations and win Album of the Year at the National Indigenous Music Awards.

Last year, Mo’Ju returned with the standalone single ‘Put It on Hold’, co-written with US producer Clams Casino.