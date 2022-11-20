Mo’Ju kicks off new era with bewitching single ‘Change Has To Come’

Mo’Ju has shared the first preview of their upcoming fourth album, a silky and groove-laden tune titled ‘Change Has To Come’.

A press release describes the single as “a plea to step away from the screens and the keyboards”, with Mo’Ju aiming to inspire their listeners to fight for political change. The song, it’s noted, should be seen as “an appeal for communities to unite and come together in the physical world”.

Have a look at the accompanying music video for ‘Change Has To Come’, directed and produced by Wilk (and co-produced by Mo’Ju theirself), below:

In a statement shared on social media, Mo’Ju explained that they’d “been waiting a long time” to release ‘Change Has To Come’, noting that “the first lyrics [and] melodies were written in 2017 and then, as songs often do, it went into hiding, buried deep in a notebook and tucked away in voice memo”.

The Naarm-based artist, storyteller, advocate and Third Culture Kid (Filipino/Wiradjuri) continued: “In 2020 I rediscovered it and it seemed even more pressing to finish writing it. The country was on fire, the world was going into lockdown, everything felt unstable and “the feed” was toxic. It was something I really wanted to shout in the street. If only we were allowed outside.

But don’t get it twisted. This isn’t an angry song. This is my heart longing for community. This is me calling out for us to be together. And I did just that! I called in my team, some of my most trusted friends – my creative family and we made this song. It was the start of something huge.”

‘Change Has To Come’ is the first song to be released from Mo’Ju’s fourth studio album. Details on the record are yet to be unveiled formally, however we know that it’s set for release in March of 2023.

Mo’Ju released their third album, ‘O.K.’, last November. It was flanked by the singles ‘Wave’ and ‘Sometime’, and earned a four-star review from NME’s Doug Wallen. In that write-up, Wallen wrote: “Whatever Mo’Ju does next, you can be sure [they] won’t be hiding behind anything – and [they] won’t be alone in how [they’re] feeling.”

Next Sunday (November 27), Mo’Ju – who was recently nominated for Best Solo Artist in the 2022 Music Victoria Awards – will appear at the inaugural First And Forever festival. There, they’ll perform alongside the likes of Baker Boy, King Stingray, Thelma Plum and Tasman Keith at the iconic Hanging Rock (known to elders as Ngannelong) in Central Victoria. See here for more details on the festival.

Prior to releasing their fourth album, Mo’Ju will perform two special shows with full orchestral backing. Flanked by the Sydney Symphony Orchestra, they’ll take to the Opera House on Tuesday February 21; then, flanked by the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, they’ll to the Hamer Hall on Friday March 17. Tickets for those shows can be found here and here, respectively.

Also next March, Mo’Ju will perform at the 2023 edition of Golden Plains in Meredith, Victoria.