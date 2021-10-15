Listen to Mo’Ju’s new single ‘Sometime’

Mo’Ju has shared ‘Sometime’, the second single lifted from her forthcoming record ‘O.K.’, which is set to arrive next month.

Following on from lead single ‘Wave’ back in September, the songwriter’s latest is “about coming out the other side of depression, cautiously”, epitomising the EP’s introspective themes of mental health and loneliness.

“It’s about healing, forgiveness and learning to trust again. Letting yourself feel things but being gentle about it,” Mo’Ju explains in a press statement, adding that the song was intentionally placed towards the end of the EP.

“I feel like it’s the part of the journey where the fog starts to lift. You’re not entirely in the clear, but there is a hopefulness… it’s tentative, hesitant, but it’s there.”

Listen to ‘Sometime’ below:

Mo’Ju announced ‘O.K.’ last month, revealing the EP would arrive on November 19 via Heavy Machinery Records and The Orchard as part of the City of Melbourne’s Flash Forward program.

At the time, Mo’Ju discussed how the songs were originally written “as part of an (ongoing) healing practice”, saying she was “extremely grateful to have the tools to express myself and process my feelings through a creative practice”.

“These songs weren’t always intended to be released into the world but in doing so I feel like I am letting go of their weight.”

‘O.K.’ will mark Mo’Ju’s first new body of work since 2019 EP ‘Ghost Town’, which itself followed on from breakthrough album ‘Native Tongue’ a year earlier. Last year, she returned with the standalone single ‘Put It on Hold’, co-written with US producer Clams Casino.