Mo’Ju shares new Clam Casino-produced single ‘Put It On Hold’

Mo’Ju has shared a new single, ‘Put It On Hold’, produced and co-written by Clam Casino.

Per a press release, Mo’Ju met the superstar producer at the APRA Songhubs writing sessions in New York. Listen to the new track below.

Mo’Ju said she wrote ‘Put It On Hold’ as she was going through heavy mental health issues.

“[Those mental health issues were] part cause and part symptom of some complicated relationship breakdowns,” she explained.

“I know it probably sounds like a real throwaway line – “Put it on hold, put it on ice till it gets cold” – but I genuinely felt that. I just wanted everything to stop for a minute so I could catch my breath.”

It’s the first new music from the artist since she changed her name from Mojo Juju, citing respect for the spiritual meaning of the word “Juju” in a range of Indigenous languages. It’s also the first since the release of her 2018 debut, ‘Native Tongue’, released under the previous moniker.

Mo’Ju recently contributed to the soundtrack of the NITV documentary Looky Looky Here Comes Cooky. In an interview about the documentary with her and fellow First Nations songwriter Alice Skye, Mo’Ju told NME about how songwriting has helped her reclaim her Indigenous language.

“I feel like every little tiny thing is part of a process of reclamation, you know? And it’s so empowering in a way,” she said.

“I’m watching my mum learning to speak Wiradjuri now at 60, and I see how powerful that is for her. She feels so connected through language; it’s so important. And just having a newborn child, [I’m] realising my priorities have shifted. It’s important to me that I hand that on.”