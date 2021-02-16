Mo’Ju to head up songwriting sessions for new Virtual First Nations Suite monthly series

Mo’Ju is set to hold two co-writing sessions as part of a new monthly series, Virtual First Nations Suite.

Established by the National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Music Office, the initiative is preparing to launch a string of creative development opportunities this month for aspiring Indigenous musicians, beginning with this inaugural series.

According to a press release today (February 16), each month the NATSIMO will offer composition and production masterclasses as well as what they’ve labelled a 3-2-1 co-writing opportunity – three hours, two song writers, one song – all with leading Indigenous talent.

The initial 3-2-1 class will be lead by Mo’Ju, herself a Wiradjuri woman with Filipino heritage. Two separate virtual classes will be conducted by Mo’Ju, with expressions of interest open now.

“Co-writing and collaborating is one of the best and most exciting ways to learn about your craft and also about who you are as artist,” Mo’Ju said in a statement.

The rest of the inaugural creative development opportunities include screen composer Dale Cornelius presenting the first in a three-part masterclass series, Evolution of the Cue, beginning on Thursday February 25. In it, Cornelius will be talking about composing music for film as well as other elements like cue sheets and spotting sessions.

The following day will see ARIA Award-winning producer and recording engineer Magoo (Powderfinger, Midnight Oil, The Jungle Giants) present Your Guide to Remote Recording, a masterclass intended for people wanting to learn the ropes of recording outside of a studio.

The Virtual First Nations Suite has been facilitated by NATSIMO’S national manager, Leah Flanagan, herself an accomplished songwriter and musician.

“With the Virtual First Nations Suite, we encourage all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander APRA AMCOS members to register and join these sessions from wherever they may be,” Flanagan said.

“If you are familiar with the topic and enthusiastic to build your skills, we hope you’ll join us online.”