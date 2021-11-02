Mona Foma announces dates for Tasmania in 2022

Organisers of Mona Foma, the annual summer festival of art and music, have announced dates for its 2022 instalment to take place in Tasmania.

Again following a dual-city model for next year, Hobart and Launceston will play host to an eclectic programme of artistic creativity and rollicking live music over 21-23 and 28-30 January, respectively.

In a press release, Mona Foma artistic director, Brian Ritichie, said: “Delivering a festival in two cities in January 2021 felt like nothing less than a miracle. Come January 2022 we’ll do it again and promise another festive burst of euphoria and unforgettable moments.

“Our team is working on strange new venues, indefatigable creativity, cultivation of powerful talent and the unpredictable.”

The full programme is marked to be announced on Friday December 3, with tickets going on sale Monday December 6.

Past editions of Mona Foma have seen the likes of The Flaming Lips perform a sold-out show, a laser ghost train installed and a giant puppet show – to name just a few of the eclectic activities organisers put on.

Though Mona Foma did go ahead earlier this year – boasting the likes of Luca Brasi on the bill – before the closure of the nation’s cultural sector, its sister event, Dark Mofo, meant to take place in June of that year with Bon Iver as the headlining act, was forced to cancel.