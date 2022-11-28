Mona Foma announces full program for 2023

The organisers of Tasmanian festival Mona Foma have shared the full line-up for its 2023 iteration, taking place across both Launceston and Hobart throughout mid-to-late February.

The program, announced today (November 28), follows on from the festival’s “teaser” announcement of artists earlier this year. That roster included performances from Bon Iver, Pavement, Peaches, Bikini Kill and Kae Tempest.

The line-up has now expanded to include UK duo Jockstrap, American indie artist Soccer Mommy, chamber orchestra Van Diemen’s Band, and contemporary classical composer Nico Muhly (who will also serve as the festival’s artist in residence). The full music program can be found below.

Advertisement

In a statement to The Age, Mona Foma’s artistic director, Brian Ritchie – best known as the bassist and co-founder of American band Violent Femmes – noted that Mona Foma’s lineup sports “probably the most dazzling line-up of international bands we’ve ever had”.

“I’m really looking forward to Pavement,” he said. “Bon Iver is probably the biggest concert we’ve ever done at Mona Foma. Peaches is a great artist for us, too; she fits the festival’s style perfectly.”

Mona Foma will run throughout Launceston from February 17 to 19, and Hobart from February 24 to 26. It will see the festival overtake several boutique spaces for performances, including a decommissioned TAFE building in Launceston (“in the spirit of when squatters in Europe would take over old warehouses”, adds Ritchie) and the lawns of the titular Musem of Old and New Art (MONA) in Hobart.

For a full run-down of programming across the festival’s music and arts sectors, as well as ticketing information, visit the Mona Foma website.

Mona Foma’s full music program for 2023 is:

A Deep Black Sleep

A Dread of Voids

Angel Olsen

Bikini Kill

Bon Iver

Book Club

Chikchika

The Chills

Chloe Kim

Fantastic Futures

Floors of Heaven

Frying Pan

I Hold the Lions Paw

Jockstrap

Kae Tempest

Kenneth Tam

Kutcha Edwards

Line Tracing 3

Lost in Place

Miss Kaninna

Mona Foma at Harvest

Morning Meditations

Nico Muhly

The Party

Pavement

Peaches

Perturbator

Prayer

Primordial

Punk Bunker

Shoeb Ahmad

Soccer Mommy

Songs for Freedom

Tellervo Kalleinen + Oliver Kochta-kalleinen

Terrapin

Turiya Always

Van Diemen’s Band + Ensemble Kaboul

Vieux Farka Touré

Willoh S. Weiland

Yirinda