Mona Foma festival announces return in 2021

Tasmania’s Mona Foma festival has announced its return this coming January, spread across Launceston and Hobart.

Mona Foma will be held between January 15-17 in Launceston, before moving to Hobart for January 22-24. The festival is curated by Violent Femmes bassist and Launceston local Brian Ritchie. In 2019, the festival team made the decision to move Mona Foma to Launceston.

“Mona Foma thrives on reinvention and we are compelled to do that big time in January 2021,” he said.

“One weekend in Launceston, and one weekend in Hobart, to spread the love. Great Tasmanian artists, unusual venues, and an irrepressible creativity.”

Destination Southern Tasmania’s Alex Heroys added, “Hosting Mona Foma across the two cities of Launceston and Hobart is a fantastic approach and will ensure that more Tasmanians are able to attend what will no doubt be an exciting and creative festival.”

While Mona Foma was able to go ahead before the cultural sector closed down due to COVID-19, its sister festival, Dark Mofo, was forced to cancel its June event. The festival’s program was to be headlined by Bon Iver.

This year’s Mona Foma featured Flying Lotus, Amanda Palmer, composer Ludovico Einaudi, Paul Kelly and Orville Peck, among others. All up, 400 artists were programmed across 25 venues.

Tasmania is currently in the third stage of its ‘Roadmap to Recovery‘. Gatherings are currently capped at 250 people for indoor events and 1,000 people outdoors, provided a two-square-metre rule applies.