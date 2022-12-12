MONSTA X announce January comeback with 12th mini-album ‘Reason’

K-pop boyband MONSTA X will be releasing new music in January 2023.

On December 12, the Starship Entertainment band announced their plans to make a comeback with a brand-new record early next year. Titled ‘Reason’, it will mark MONSTA X’s 12th mini-album and is due to arrive on January 9 at 6PM KST.

Advertisement

The upcoming record will arrive eight months following MONSTA X’s latest domestic comeback ‘Shape Of Love’. That mini-album was led by the title track ‘Love’ and dropped on April 26, 2022 following a two-week delay after several members of the group caught COVID-19 ahead of its original release date.

‘Reason’ will also be their first new music since rapper I.M departed longtime agency Starship Entertainment in August. The 26-year-old rapper has since signed an exclusive contract with Sony Music Korea for his solo activities, though he remains an active member of MONSTA X.

Last month, MONSTA X rapper Jooheon was announced to be making his acting debut in Netflix’s upcoming original film Lost in America (previously known as K-pop: Lost in America).

The film is set to follow a K-pop boyband who get lost in Texas while en-route to their debut performance in New York City. Jooheon is reportedly set to play one of the members of the boyband who is fluent in English.

Back in October, the group’s main vocalist Kihyun made his first comeback as a soloist with a five-track mini-album titled ‘Youth’. That record came about seven months after he debuted with the single ‘Voyager’ in March 2022.