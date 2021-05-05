MONSTA X release new Japanese-language album, ‘Flavors of Love’

MONSTA X have officially released their latest Japanese album ‘Flavors of Love’.

The 11-track record was released on all major streaming platforms today (May 5) and features original Japanese songs such as ‘Wanted’ and ‘Wish On The Same Sky’. For the album, the boyband also recorded Japanese-language versions of their Korean singles, including ‘Follow’, ‘Fantasia’ and ‘Love Killa’.

In celebration of the album’s release, MONSTA X have also dropped a performance video for ‘Flavors of Love’, the record’s title track, which was originally released on April 14. In the clip, the members perform the sweet pop song on a simple set while dressed in white and denim outfits.

‘Flavors of Love’ serves as the band’s third Japanese studio album, following ‘Peace’ in 2018 and ‘Phenomenon’ in 2019. The six-member group are also set to make their first Korean comeback of 2021 with ‘One of a Kind’ on June 1.

MONSTA X member I.M had previously teased the group’s return during an appearance on the DIVE Studios podcast Unboxing, which is hosted by ASTRO’s Jinjin and PENTAGON’s Kino. However, the group’s leader Shownu will not be able to participate in the group’s promotions for the upcoming release due to a retinal injury, per a statement issued by his agency Starship Entertainment.

In February, I.M released his debut solo mini-album ‘Duality’, consisting of five tracks that were written and produced by the rapper. In a shining three-star review, NME’s Ruby C stated that the artist was successful in “defining and refining the theme of duality for himself”.