MONSTA X and The Kid LAROI to headline Nickelodeon’s first music festival

MONSTA X are one of the headliners for Nickelodeon’s first-ever music festival.

The American television channel recently announced that they will be holding NickFest at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on October 22 and 23. Nickelodeon has also announced the line-up of acts set to perform on the show, with MONSTA X and The Kid LAROI set to headline the event.

Other acts set to perform at the event include Alec Benjamin, Beabadoobee, Joshua Bassett and Tomorrow x Together collaborator Salem Ilese.

According to the announcement, tickets for NickFest will go on sale to the general public on July 26, 10AM PT. A report by Variety notes that a pre-sale for American Express Platinum cardholders will take place tomorrow July 20, 10AM PT.

General admission tickets are priced at $115 for a one-day pass and $175 for a two-day pass, while VIP tickets are priced at $220 for a one-day pass and $360 for a two-day pass. VIP pass holders will be also given access to a VIP lounge and a viewing deck by the main stage. Tickets will be available for purchase through the NickFest site.

Earlier this year, MONSTA X dropped their 11th mini-album ‘Shape Of Love’, alongside a visual for their latest title track ‘Love’. The six-track record was initially due out on April 11, but was delayed by a few weeks after several members of the group caught COVID-19.