MONSTA X’s Kihyun to enlist in the military this month

South Korean singer Kihyun of K-pop boyband MONSTA X is set to enlist in the military later this month.

On August 1, Kihyun released a letter announcing his upcoming military enlistment. He will be the fourth member of MONSTA X to enlist, following Shownu (who has since been discharged after enlisting in July 2021), Minhyuk (in April 2023) and Joohoney (in July 2023).

“I’ve been thinking a lot about how to write this letter, but even if I say this, Monbebe already knows so I won’t beat around the bush. I will be enlisting in the military on August 22,” Kihyun wrote, per AsiaTen and as translated by Koreaboo.

Advertisement

“I’ve already said this many times, but I know Monbebe will be worried, so I am relieved that I am finally announcing this,” he added. “I’m grateful that there are so many people who support me. I will try to make use of this precious time that I have before I go!”

The singer ended his note with words of affirmations for his fans, saying: “Take care and eat well and be cheer up! I’ll be right back if you’re doing well! When I return, I will say, ‘I love you Monbebe” with the members.”

Meanwhile, MONSTA X members Shownu and Hyungwon recently made their debut together as the boyband’s first sub-unit with ‘The Unseen’.

In an interview with NME, the duo spoke about how the mini-album unravels the complexities that come with being human: “One of the main themes of the album is that there is a ‘real me’ and there is a ‘me’ that I want to be.”