MONSTA X member Kihyun to release new solo mini-album

MONSTA X member Kihyun is set to release new solo music later this year.

The idol announced plans to release new music through a teaser posted through MONSTA X’s social media accounts. His forthcoming record, a mini-album titled ‘Youth’, is slated for release on October 24, 6PM KST. Additional details, such as a title for the lead single and a tracklist, have yet to be released at the time of publication.

‘Youth’ will arrive seven months after Kihyun made his debut as a soloist with the single album ‘Voyager’, led by a title track of the same name. That record marked the idol’s first non-OST solo release, after contributing several solo tracks to K-dramas like What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim and Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol.

Kihyun’s forthcoming solo release also marks new music from a MONSTA X member since the group renewed their contracts with Starship Entertainment—with the exception of I.M., who terminated his contract with the management agency but remains part of the boyband.

Apart from his solo work, Kihyun, along with his MONSTA X bandmates, teamed up with Dutch DJ and producer Sam Feldt on his latest single ‘Late Night Feels’, in June. That release marked the group’s second release of the year, coming in three months after their 11th mini-album, ‘Shape of Love’, arrived in April.

Prior to this, MONSTA X also released a music video for ‘Whispers In The Dark’, a cut from their 2021 English album ‘The Dreaming’.