MONSTA X collaborate with producer Sam Feldt on new single ‘Late Night Feels’

MONSTA X have unveiled their collaboration with Dutch DJ and producer Sam Feldt on ‘Late Night Feels’.

On July 21, the K-pop group teamed up with Feldt on his latest single ‘Late Night Feels’, which dropped alongside its accompanying video treatment. In the clip, a number of notable young stars, which include Leenda Dong, Brooke Monk, Alan Chikin Chow and more, transported to a magical world, defined by unadulterated joy and dance.

“Know what to do with these late night feels / Late night feels, I want you, baby / Know what you do in those late night heels / Late night heels, yeah, ooh-ooh,” the group harmonise on the English song’s chorus.

‘Late Night Feels’ marks MONSTA X’s second release of the year following their 11th mini-album ‘Shape Of Love’. That record was initially due out on April 11, but was delayed by a few weeks after several members of the K-pop group caught COVID-19.

In June, they released a music video for ‘Whispers In The Dark’, from their 2021 English album ‘The Dreaming’.

MONSTA X are also set to be one of the headliners for NickFest, American television channel Nickelodeon’s first-ever music festival. The music festival, which will take place at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on October 22 and 23, will be co-headlined by MONSTA X and Australian rapper The Kid LAROI.

In other news, K-pop boyband THE BOYZ are currently gearing up to release new music next month, as confirmed by their label IST Entertainment. Due out August 16, the 11-piece will be releasing their fourth mini-album and their first domestic release of 2022, with their last music being November 2021’s ‘Maverick’ single album.