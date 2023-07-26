MONSTA X’s Shownu and Hyungwon unveil sultry ‘Love Me A Little’ music video

MONSTA X new sub-unit Shownu x Hyungwon have released their music video for ‘Love Me A Little’.

On July 25 at 6pm KST, the MONSTA X duo made their official debut as a sub-unit with the release of their mini-album ‘The Unseen’ and a visual for its lead single ‘Love Me A Little’.

The new video features Shownu and Hyungwon performing the track’s sultry choreography atop a stage covered in water. “Your scent blows into my love for you / Love me a little, love me a little bit / Du du du du du du du / La-la-la love me,” they sing on the chorus.

‘Love Me A Little’ was notably co-written and co-produced by Hyungwon, along with the B-side ‘Roll With Me’. Other tracks on ‘The Unseen’ include ‘Love Therapy’, ‘Play Me’ and ‘Slow Dance’.

The duo are the first sub-unit from MONSTA X since the boyband’s debut in 2015. Several of the group’s members, namely rappers I.M and Joohoney and vocalist Kihyun have also released music as soloists.

In other MONSTA X news, Joohoney became the third member of the boyband to enlist for his compulsory military service earlier this week on July 24. The rapper had announced his enlistment to fans in a handwritten letter earlier this month.

“After I come back, I’ll show you more good things,” he wrote to fans. “Like I said, I think of this time as a comma for us. It’s not a period, but just a temporary comma that is leading to what lies next.”