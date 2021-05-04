MONSTA X’s Shownu to sit out of promotional activities for ‘One Of A Kind’

Shownu of MONSTA X will not participate in the promotional activities of the group’s upcoming mini-album ‘One Of A Kind’.

Yesterday (May 3), their agency Starship Entertainment broke the news in a statement, explaining that the K-pop idol will time off to recover from complications due to a previously diagnosed retinal detachment in his left eye. The company noted that the singer had undergone a successful surgery in July 2020 for the medical problem, but had recently been feeling “discomfort” in the eye once again.

“Shownu felt discomfort in the eye due to excessive exposure to strong lighting while preparing for MONSTA X’s upcoming album. He immediately visited the hospital for an examination and received appropriate medical treatment,” Starship said. “Shownu was advised to take time off for a considerable amount of rest to avoid a relapse and further deterioration.”

The agency added that the decision came after “careful discussion” with the entire group, adding that it “places a priority on our artists’ health”. In the meanwhile, MONSTA X will promote their upcoming release as a five-member group.

Earlier this month, the boyband teased their much-awaited return with ‘One Of A Kind’. The record, scheduled to drop on June 1, will mark their first domestic comeback following their fourth studio album ‘Fatal Love’ in November last year.

In February, MONSTA X member I.M released his first solo five-track EP titled ‘Duality’. It received a mixed three-star review from NME’s Ruby C, who said that the singer “succeeds in defining and redefining the theme of duality for himself”, however noted that there is “still much more room for his musicality to grow”.