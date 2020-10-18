Montaigne and Brendan Maclean to appear at inaugural ‘Express Yourself – Queer Discovery’ showcase

Montaigne has been announced as the headliner for the inaugural ‘Express Yourself – Queer Discovery’ showcase taking place in Sydney next month.

Taking place across three separate dates at Sydney’s Beresford Upstairs, the showcase is an initiative launched by Mardi Gras and APRA AMCOS and is set to give emerging LGBTQIA+ artists the chance to perform their work.

“I’m super excited to be part of the Mardi Gras Express Yourself launch!” Montaigne said in a press statement.

“I haven’t performed in so long and it will be nice to perform in front of the community that I so proudly belong to.”

Brendan Maclean, who is fresh off the release of his latest single ‘Gemini’, is set to host the first date of the showcase, which takes place on Saturday, November 28.

Montaigne will be joined by two up and coming LGBTQIA+ artists, who can apply to play the showcase via APRA AMCOS’ website.

Each showcase will also be viewed by a panel of judges, who will then choose two artists across all three dates to play Mardi Gras 2021, should it go ahead.

“Mardi Gras is invested in the development of LGBTQI+ artists,” Mardi Gras CEO Albert Kruger said in a press statement.

“We’re incredibly excited to be teaming up with APRA AMCOS to host the Express Yourself – Queer Discovery showcases and present new queer performers directly to industry leaders. We hope the experience has a lasting impact on the careers of the performers.”