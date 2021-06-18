Montaigne announces ‘Back from Europe’ headline tour

Montaigne has announced a small headline tour, with the singer-songwriter set to perform shows in Darwin, Sydney and Melbourne from August.

The run of dates has been dubbed Montaigne’s ‘Back from Europe’ tour – a nod to her representing Australia in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest last month.

Of course, due to COVID-19 concerns, she didn’t actually travel to host city of Rotterdam in the Netherlands, where the competition was held this year, instead sharing a pre-recorded, remotely-filmed performance of her entry, ‘Technicolour’.

Advertisement

See tour dates below. Tickets for Montaigne’s ‘Back from Europe’ tour are on sale now.

Montaigne originally shared ‘Technicolour’ back in March, debuting it live at Sydney’s Mardi Gras Parade later that month. A music video for the track, directed by Courtney Brookes, arrived in May.

This year marked the second time in a row Montaigne missed out on performing overseas for the contest, with organisers cancelling Eurovision at the onset of the pandemic in March 2020. The singer’s 2020 Eurovision song, ‘Don’t Break Me’, was not permitted to be reused.

Speaking to NME earlier this year, Montaigne discussed the importance of performance during a time like the pandemic.

“Performance offers story, and often a human story, even if it is, like, far-fetched or fantastical or nonsensical. And I think that really fills in people’s sense of self, and ‘self’ in the context of a broader humanity,” she said.

Advertisement

“Performance is a way to escape, obviously: you can focus on someone else’s expression for a minute and be entertained and distracted by it. But I think on a deeper level all theatre, performance, drag, anything is a way to inspire delight and a feeling of belonging because ultimately the people performing are the same as you: they’re people.

“I think it’s really important and powerful for those stories and those emotions to be told and expressed during a pandemic, in whatever way.”