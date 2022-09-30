Montaigne covers Britney Spears, Lily Allen and more for ‘Requestival’ edition of ‘Like A Version’

Montaigne has covered several songs for triple j’s ‘Like A Version’ segment, including Britney Spears‘ ‘Lucky’.

The covers, which aired this morning (September 30), were recorded by the station as part of its ongoing ‘Requestival’, during which it airs non-stop requests from listeners. Montaigne is the second artist to undertake the ‘Requestival’ edition of the segment, following on from Tim Minchin last year – who covered songs from the likes of Ball Park Music and Billie Eilish.

As with Minchin’s appearance, Montaigne was given three listener requests to attempt to cover on the fly before playing her prepared cover. She then performed snippets of Queen‘s ‘Somebody To Love’ and Lily Allen‘s ‘LDN’, as well as the Frasier theme ‘Tossed Salad and Scrambled Eggs’.

After the request covers, Montaigne then performed a stripped-back, piano-driven version of ‘Lucky’. Watch that below:

In a post-performance interview, Montaigne said that they selected the song on account of growing up with it, having owned Spears’ 2000 album ‘Oops!… I Did It Again’ on CD. “I’d sing it on DVD karaoke quite a lot when [my sister and I] were babies,” they said.

They also noted that the song was selected because it “resonates” with them, having found parallels with its subject matter and their own personal life. “I realised fairly recently that I assumed a music career meant trying to reach for the greatest possible heights,” they said.

“I think [it] is a very capitalist goal. Now, re-evaluating my values, I’m like, ‘What if I just had a nice, medium life where I can do what I do… and not have these excesses that are really demanding?'”

Watch the full interview below:

In addition to the four covers performed, Montaigne also performed an original song: ‘Always Be You’, their collaboration with David Byrne that served as the lead single to their third studio album ‘Making It!’. Watch that below:

The performance marked Montaigne’s second appearance on ‘Like A Version’. In 2014, promoting their debut EP ‘Life of Montaigne’, the singer made their debut on the segment with a cover of Sia‘s ‘Chandelier’.

Britney Spears originally released ‘Lucky’ in July of 2000 as the second single from ‘Oops!’. Though the song was a relatively minor hit in the US, peaking at Number 23 on the Billboard Hot 100, it found particular popularity in Australia, where it peaked at Number Three on the ARIA singles chart. It went on to achieve Platinum certification locally.

Montaigne released ‘Making It!’ earlier this month. In a four-star review, NME described the album as “delightfully abrasive” and “brain-melting hyperpop”.

“If [previous albums] ‘Glorious Heights’ and ‘Complex’ are three-act Broadway epics, ‘Making It!’ is a billion-dollar blockbuster best viewed in IMAX 3D,” it read.

Last month, the Sydney-based singer collaborated with Hilltop Hoods and Tom Thum on the single ‘A Whole Day’s Night’. It marked the second time the three had worked on a song together, with their previous collaboration ‘1955’ going on to become one of Hilltop Hoods’ best-known singles.