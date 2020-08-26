Montaigne, Electric Fields, G Flip and more to perform at virtual ‘Wear it Purple Day’ Pride party

Montaigne, Electric Fields, G Flip and many more will perform at a virtual ‘Wear it Purple Day’ Pride party this Friday (August 28).

The free event has been arranged by LGBTQIA+ youth organisation Minus18, in partnership with the Wear it Purple organisation and Facebook.

As well as Montaigne, G Flip and Electric Fields, there’ll also be performances from Benjamin Trillado, The Merindas, Nezo Zisin and more to be announced.

Special guests for the event will include Alice Ivy, Bec Sandridge and Kira Puru, as well as journalist and author Benjamin Law, illustrator Frances Cannon and drag queen Courtney Act, among others.

“We’ve been creating something very special with our friends @wear_it_purple and Facebook,” Minus18 wrote in an Instagram post.

“As part of our Youth Extravaganza, we’ll be tuning into a VERY special Pride-filled broadcast!”

Supporters of the cause who are over the age of 20 can tune in to the livestream on Facebook, while those aged 12-19 will be able to register here for a Zoom party. The stream will commence at 6:45pm AEST, and will run until 10pm.

Wear it Purple day was launched by the titular organisation back in 2010 and has been celebrated on the last Friday in August ever since. Supporters of the cause sport purple clothes to show their support for LGBTQIA+ youth and to celebrate diversity in the wider community.