Montaigne, Emalia announced for all-female Isol-Aid this weekend

Montaigne, Emalia, KYE and avneesha. will perform as part of ISOL-AID’s 47th iteration this weekend.

Taking place on Sunday (March 7), each artists’ Isol-Aid performance will be viewable on the festival’s website and on TikTok as part of a partnership announced late last year. Proceedings will kick off from 4:55pm (AEDT).

🍁 4U7UMN VIBES 🍁Seasons change and we've been waiting on new Isol-Aid action to soothe the transition with the soulful… Posted by Isol-Aid Festival on Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Advertisement

Montaigne was among the first artists to perform for ISOL-AID, appearing in the virtual festival’s second incarnation last year alongside Josh Pyke, Middle Kids and Alex Lahey.

Emalia and KYE, meanwhile, performed as part of ISOL-AID’s program on April 18 and July 4 last year, respectively. This weekend will see avneesha. make her ISOL-AID debut.

As with previous iterations, ISOL-AID 47 is free to watch. However, viewers are encouraged to donate to the festival via isolaidfestival.com, with 100% of profits set to make their way back to the artists performing.

In December last year, Isol-Aid announced plans to migrate over to TikTok as part of a new deal struck between the two.

“Working with this global platform means more creativity, more content, more collaboration and more fans for local musicians,” Isol-Aid head Emily Ulman said in a statement at the time.

Advertisement

“There are vast numbers of music fans on TikTok worldwide and we have this amazing opportunity to facilitate the creation of content that helps artists connect with them.”