Montaigne launches ‘official’ campaign to write 2023 Women’s World Cup anthem

Australian Eurovision representative Montaigne has outlined her reasons for why should she should write the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup anthem.

In a Twitch livestream yesterday (July 6), the singer – real name Jessica Cerro – presented a slideshow to make her case, backed by a midi cover of ‘The Final Countdown’.

Watch the slideshow presentation below (from the 14-minute mark):

In addition to being an accomplished singer-songwriter, her arguments included the fact that she comes from a family of soccer players, displaying photos of herself on the soccer field. Cerro also said she is able to juggle a soccer ball on different parts of her body 1,357 times in a row.

“My family history is in football. My dad was a professional player, he played a couple of games for the international team,” Cerro explained.

“My dad still coaches football and is somewhat of an acclaimed football man.”

On the final slide, Cerro also cited a website which, as a surprise to herself and the viewers, listed her net worth at $93million. The singer said her fame and fortune could be used as an advantage.

“Big corporations… always want the big celebs to be there, showing their faces, at their cool events,” she said.

“If you look at this very accurate – very, very, very, very, very accurate – screenshot of my net worth that was acquired from the internet, I must be a massive celebrity.

“If that isn’t knock-it-out of-the-park evidence, I don’t know what is, quite frankly.”

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup will be held jointly by Australia and New Zealand after winning the bid back in June, beating out Colombia.

In addition to the compelling presentation, Cerro also performed a poem and played Final Fantasy VII Remake.

Montaigne was selected to represent Australia at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest. After event organisers made the decision to cancel the 2020 event, the singer was appointed the representative for 2021. However, she will have to perform a different song from this year’s track, ‘Don’t Break Me’.