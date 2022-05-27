Montaigne recruits Daði Freyr for bubbly single new ‘Make Me Feel So…’

Montaigne (aka Jessica Cerro) has shared a jaunty new single titled ‘Make Me Feel So…’, for which she linked up with Icelandic pop artist – and fellow Eurovision 2021 contestant – Daði Freyr.

Cerro and Freyr connected during their time competing in last year’s Eurovision, bonding over their mutual goal to broaden the sonic palette associated with modern pop. In a statement shared with their joint single, Freyr said: “Montaigne is such a creative musician. Her voice is so unique and how she uses it makes it sound amazing! Loved this song first time I heard it. Honoured to be part of this.”

‘Make Me Feel So…’ arrives today (May 27) alongside a video helmed by visual artist Thomas Rawle. It’s a glitchy, mind-bending affair that pays tribute to Cerro’s love of video games, placing her in a digital world inspired heavily by The Sims. Take a look at it below:

Advertisement

According to Cerro, ‘Make Me Feel So…’ is “about the wonder of a love that makes you feel safe, which feels especially special after a series of bad relationships”.

It comes as their second new song for the year, following the release of ‘Always Be You’ – another joint effort, this one with former Talking Heads frontman David Byrne – back in February. They said at the time that it was “a dream come true” to collaborate with Byrne, gushing that his work throughout the years “has been so influential to me”.

Both songs are expected to appear on Montaigne’s forthcoming third album, which is slated to land before the end of 2022. She’s described the record as “the peak of [her] career”, writing in a social media post: “It’s full on how much this thing has come to completely stun and amaze me with regards to who has decided to be on it and how beautiful and wholesome it is.”

The as-yet-untitled album’s cosmic lead single, ‘Now (In Space)’, was released last October. It followed the August release of ‘My Life Is Better With You’, an original theme song Cerro minted for the podcast My Brother, My Brother And Me.

Meanwhile, March saw Cerro make their narrative debut in Time To Buy, a musical comedy film from the team behind the SBS’ political satire show The Feed. Playing the role of Erin, they starred alongside Vic Zerbst (playing Jo) as the pair embark on a hunt to buy their first property together.