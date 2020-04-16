Montaigne to live-stream performance for School Strike 4 Climate

Montaigne will perform on Instagram Live for the climate charity School Strike 4 Climate on Friday (April 17).

The performance will also donate funds to crisis relief charity Support Act, in addition to supporting School Strike 4 Climate.

It’s the first livestream performance in a new series from the charity, entitled Climate Live Fridays. Currently, their website is blank except for the words “coming soon” against a purple background. NME Australia has reached out for more information about the forthcoming series, and will update this article if and when we receive a response.

@actualmontaigne will go live on instagram at @StrikeClimate’s instagram this Friday at 5pm AEST to perform some bops. We’ll be raising money for this project and for @SupportAct to look after artists in #COVID19. It’s gonna be epic!!!! pic.twitter.com/Cw8a5aR9nW — Climate Live (@ClimateLiveAU) April 15, 2020

Montaigne’s performance will kick off on School Strike 4 Climate’s Instagram on Friday April 17 at 5pm AEST. Earlier this month, the would-be Australian Eurovision entrant was locked in to perform at a rescheduled Eurovision Song Contest when it returns in 2021, after its 2020 event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a press statement, Montaigne said of her invitation to the Eurovision 2021 event, “I’m so happy to receive this good news during such times. At home, we’ve started this ritual of cracking open a fortune cookie daily and reading our fortunes to each other and I got one that read, ‘You will be sharing great news with all the people you love.’ I’m so glad it came true!”

Montaigne was chosen to represent the country after winning Eurovision – Australia Decides with her song ‘Don’t Break Me’. As per Eurovision rules, Montaigne will not be allowed to compete next year with the same song.