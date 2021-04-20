Montaigne to perform her Eurovision set from Australia over COVID-19 concerns

Montaigne will not be travelling to The Netherlands to perform for this year’s instalment of Eurovision, instead opting to perform her set remotely from Australia.

The Sydney-based artist was expected to perform her track ‘Technicolour’ in Rotterdam this coming May, however The Netherlands continues to record thousands of new COVID-19 cases a day, making travelling overseas a safety risk.

It will be the second time in a row Montaigne has missed out on performing overseas for the contest, with organisers cancelling Eurovision at the onset of the pandemic in March 2020.

“I am sad to not have gotten the opportunity to perform on the big stage but grateful that I got to wear two years of Eurovision in a row, during a pandemic nonetheless, which is truly a once in a lifetime opportunity,” the singer – real name Jess Cerro – said on Twitter.

“Thank you all for your support, and please, if you love ‘Technicolour’, send your douze points in for Australia!”

i regret to inform you all that i will not be travelling to rotterdam for eurovision this year. I WILL still be participating remotely. we will send my performance of technicolour from australia. #SBSEurovision #ESC2021 pic.twitter.com/bifSTfr4jC — Montaigne (@actualmontaigne) April 20, 2021

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph, SBS commissioning editor and Australian head of delegation Josh Martin said the scarcity of flights out of Australia and lengthy hotel quarantine meant the trip was impractical.

“We are devo-ed. It’s such a complicated decision and we gave it a red hot go trying to overcome the challenges but in the end, the risks of getting there and getting home were too great.”

Montaigne first unveiled ‘Technicolour’ back in March. The performance was given its live debut later that month at Sydney’s Mardi Gras Parade.

Even though Montaigne was allowed to be the Eurovision contestant this year, the singer’s 2020 Eurovision song ‘Don’t Break Me’ was not permitted to be reused.