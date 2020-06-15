Montaigne to perform live at the Art Gallery of NSW this weekend

Montaigne will be live-streaming a performance this coming weekend in the Art Gallery of New South Wales.

The “stripped down” performance will take place on the gallery’s Facebook page on Sunday June 21 from 7:30pm AEST. In a Facebook post, the singer said she will be performing in front of Australian artist Lindy Lee’s 2014 bronze work Cosmos – a life of fire.

hey all, for #makemusicday this year i’ll be doing a live-streamed performance from the @artgalleryofnsw playing a few… Posted by Montaigne on Thursday, June 11, 2020

“The performance is an exploration of the unique power of art and music to bring people together as we look to the future in a post-pandemic world,” the Facebook event description reads.

The event is organised as part of the Art Gallery of New South Wale’s Together In Art project and coincides with the global Make Music Day. Together In Art has also recorded and published performances from Ngaiire, Delta Goodrem, The Jezabels’ Heather Shannon, Rainbow Chan and L-FRESH THE LION from inside the gallery.

In April, Montaigne was confirmed as the 2021 Australian representative for the Eurovision Song Contest, following the news in March it would not go ahead this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, she will not be permitted to perform with her 2020 song, ‘Don’t Break Me’. The 2021 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled for May in Rotterdam.

Montaigne’s second album, ‘Complex’, was released in August last year.